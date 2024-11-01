US Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

U.S. Senate race is between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Republican Ted Cruz is seeking re-election as the junior US senator from Texas, having served in office since 2013.

Cruz won a close race in his first re-election bid in 2018, when he defeated Democrat Beto O’Rourke by less than 3% of the vote.

The incumbent faces another tight re-election race in 2024, this time against Democratic US Rep. Colin Allred, of the Dallas area. A number of polls showed Cruz leading Allred by just 3% or less.

The race has huge ramifications for the US Senate. Democrats currently have a very thin majority, with 51 senators caucusing with or aligned to the party versus 49 for the GOP.

Ted Brown, an independent insurance adjuster, is running as a Libertarian Party candidate.

The winner of this race will serve a six-year term and will be one of two members of the US Senate from Texas. The other member is US Sen. John Cornyn.