US Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Republican Ted Cruz is seeking re-election as the junior US senator from Texas, having served in office since 2013.
Cruz won a close race in his first re-election bid in 2018, when he defeated Democrat Beto O’Rourke by less than 3% of the vote.
The incumbent faces another tight re-election race in 2024, this time against Democratic US Rep. Colin Allred, of the Dallas area. A number of polls showed Cruz leading Allred by just 3% or less.
The race has huge ramifications for the US Senate. Democrats currently have a very thin majority, with 51 senators caucusing with or aligned to the party versus 49 for the GOP.
Ted Brown, an independent insurance adjuster, is running as a Libertarian Party candidate.
The winner of this race will serve a six-year term and will be one of two members of the US Senate from Texas. The other member is US Sen. John Cornyn.