Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

US Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Republican incumbent Ted Cruz vs Democrat US Rep. Colin Allred

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, US Senate, Ted Cruz, Colin Allred, Ted Brown
U.S. Senate race is between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Republican Ted Cruz is seeking re-election as the junior US senator from Texas, having served in office since 2013.

Cruz won a close race in his first re-election bid in 2018, when he defeated Democrat Beto O’Rourke by less than 3% of the vote.

The incumbent faces another tight re-election race in 2024, this time against Democratic US Rep. Colin Allred, of the Dallas area. A number of polls showed Cruz leading Allred by just 3% or less.

The race has huge ramifications for the US Senate. Democrats currently have a very thin majority, with 51 senators caucusing with or aligned to the party versus 49 for the GOP.

Ted Brown, an independent insurance adjuster, is running as a Libertarian Party candidate.

The winner of this race will serve a six-year term and will be one of two members of the US Senate from Texas. The other member is US Sen. John Cornyn.

US Senate

US Senate (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz*(R)
00%
Colin Allred
Colin Allred(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos