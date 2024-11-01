Uvalde election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Voters in Uvalde County will decide the political fate of some of the same officials who responded to the May 24, 2022, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The shooting — the deadliest to happen at a school in Texas — claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers while officers waited 77 minutes to confront the gunman inside two adjoining classrooms.

The botched response was a campaign topic for some of the candidates during the Texas Primary in March, and now, some of those candidates are on the ballot for the November election — and most are running unopposed.