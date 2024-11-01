Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

Uvalde election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Uvalde mayor, city council, county races

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Uvalde, Knippa ISD
Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Uvalde County will decide the political fate of some of the same officials who responded to the May 24, 2022, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The shooting — the deadliest to happen at a school in Texas — claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers while officers waited 77 minutes to confront the gunman inside two adjoining classrooms.

The botched response was a campaign topic for some of the candidates during the Texas Primary in March, and now, some of those candidates are on the ballot for the November election — and most are running unopposed.

Uvalde

Uvalde Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Jennifer Gilleland
00%
Hector Luevano
00%
Everardo "Lalo" Zamora
00%

Uvalde City Council District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald "Mac" McLaughlin
00%
Roy Mata
00%

Uvalde County Constable Precinct 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Brandon J. McCutchen (R)
00%
Lupe Martinez (D)
00%

Uvalde County Constable Precinct 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Valdez *(D)
00%
John "JMiller" Meyer (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Precinct 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Valdez (R)
00%
Roland Sanchez (D)
00%
Claudia Rodriguez
00%

Uvalde County ESD No. 3 Proposition A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos