Judicial election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024
Live updates for Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, 4th Court of Appeals
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.
There is a laundry list of judicial races on the ballot.
Voters will decide three seats on the Texas Supreme Court, three seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals and three seats on the 4th Court of Appeals.
Christine Vinh Weems(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Bonnie Lee Goldstein(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Cynthia Marie Chapa(D)
00%
Lori Massey Brissette(R)
00%
*Incumbent
