Judicial election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

There is a laundry list of judicial races on the ballot.

Voters will decide three seats on the Texas Supreme Court, three seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals and three seats on the 4th Court of Appeals.