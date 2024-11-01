Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

Judicial election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, 4th Court of Appeals

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Court of Criminal Appeals, 4th Court of Appeals, Texas Supreme Court
Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

There is a laundry list of judicial races on the ballot.

Voters will decide three seats on the Texas Supreme Court, three seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals and three seats on the 4th Court of Appeals.

Judicial

Supreme Court Justice Place 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Blacklock
Jimmy Blacklock*(R)
00%
DaSean Jones
DaSean Jones(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Supreme Court Justice Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

John Devine
John Devine*(R)
00%
Christine Vinh Weems
Christine Vinh Weems(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Supreme Court Justice Place 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Jane Bland
Jane Bland*(R)
00%
Bonnie Lee Goldstein
Bonnie Lee Goldstein(D)
00%
J. David Roberson
J. David Roberson(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge

Candidate

Votes

%

David J. Schenck
David J. Schenck(R)
00%
Holly Taylor
Holly Taylor(D)
00%

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Gina Parker
Gina Parker(R)
00%
Nancy Mulder
Nancy Mulder(D)
00%

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Lee Finley
Lee Finley(R)
00%
Chika Anyiam
Chika Anyiam(D)
00%

4th Court of Appeals Place 3 Justice

Candidate

Votes

%

Todd McCray
Todd McCray(R)
00%
Cynthia Marie Chapa
Cynthia Marie Chapa(D)
00%

4th Court of Appeals Place 4 Justice

Candidate

Votes

%

Luz Elena Chapa
Luz Elena Chapa*(D)
00%
Lori Massey Brissette
Lori Massey Brissette(R)
00%
*Incumbent

4th Court of Appeals Place 5 Justice

Candidate

Votes

%

Liza A. Rodriguez
Liza A. Rodriguez*(D)
00%
Adrian Spears
Adrian Spears(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos