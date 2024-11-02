Election Day polling locations: Where to vote in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over and Election Day is just around the corner. If you weren’t able to cast a ballot during the early voting period, you have more than 300 locations to choose from to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
During this election cycle, Bexar County voters can head to ANY polling site on Tuesday.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:
Voting centers:
- Opportunity Home San Antonio: 818 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78204
- Saint Philip of Jesus Catholic Church: 122 E. Lambert St. San Antonio, TX 78204
- St. Leo the Great Catholic Church: 4423 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78214
- Luther Burbank High School: 1002 Edwards St. San Antonio, TX 78204
- St. James Apostle Catholic Church: 907 W. Theo Ave. San Antonio, TX 78225
- Charles Graebner Elementary School: 530 Hoover Ave. San Antonio, TX 78225
- Glenn Elementary School: 2385 Horal Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227
- Adams Elementary School: 135 E. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78214
- Morrill Elementary School: 5200 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78214
- Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214
- Wright Elementary School: 115 E. Huff Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214
- Rayburn Elementary School: 635 Rayburn Dr. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Collier Elementary School: 834 W. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78211
- Columbia Heights Elementary School: 1610 Fitch Ave. San Antonio, TX 78211
- Pease Middle School: 201 Hunt Ln. San Antonio, TX 78245
- Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation: 1626 W. Thompson Pl. San Antonio, TX 78226
- Gardendale Early Learning Program: 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. San Antonio, TX 78237
- Langley Elementary School: 14185 Bella Vista Pl. San Antonio, TX 78253
- Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227
- Frank Madla Elementary School: 6100 Royalgate Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242
- Five Palms Elementary School: 7138 Five Palms Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242
- Hidden Cove STEAM Academy: 5102 Trading Post Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242
- Miguel Carrillo, Jr. Elementary School: 500 Price Ave. San Antonio, TX 78211
- Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224
- Palo Alto College: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224
- South San Antonio High School: 7535 Barlite Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224
- Ramirez Community Center: 1011 Gillette Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224
- Vestal Elementary School: 1102 Cantrell Dr. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Gillette Elementary School: 625 Gillette Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Kingsborough Middle School: 422 Ashley Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221
- MOST Harlandale ISD Transportation: 12115 SE Loop 410 Acc Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Myers Elementary School: 3031 Village Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78251
- Mission Del Lago Community Center: 2301 Del Lago Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78221
- City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building: 22870 Priest Rd. Sandy Oaks, TX 78112
- Texas A&M University (San Antonio): One University Way San Antonio, TX 78224
- Bob Hope Elementary School: 3022 Reforma Dr. San Antonio, TX 78211
- Spicewood Park Elementary School: 11303 Tilson Dr. San Antonio, TX 78224
- Sky Harbour Elementary School: 5902 Fishers Bend St. San Antonio, TX 78242
- Judith A. Resnik Middle School: 4495 S.W. Verano Pkwy. Bldg 200 Von Ormy, TX 78073
- City of Von Ormy Municipal Court: 14729 Quarter Horse Von Ormy, TX 78073
- Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St. Somerset, TX 78069
- Southwest High School: 11960 Dragon Ln. San Antonio, TX 78252
- Luckey Ranch Elementary School: 12045 Luckey River San Antonio, TX 78252
- Adams Hill Elementary School: 9627 Adams Hill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78245
- Ott Elementary School: 100 N. Grosenbacher Rd. San Antonio, TX 78253
- Alan B. Shepard Middle School: 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78242
- James Russell Lowell Middle School: 919 Thompson Pl. San Antonio, TX 78226
- Murnin Elementary School: 9019 Dugas San Antonio, TX 78251
- Big Country Elementary School: 2250 Pue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78245
- Lewis Elementary School: 1000 Seascape San Antonio, TX 78251
- Westwood Terrace Elementary School: 2315 Hackamore Ln. San Antonio, TX 78227
- Meadow Village Elementary School: 1406 Meadow Way Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227
- Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227
- Perales Elementary School: 1507 Ceralvo San Antonio, TX 78237
- Mission Academy: 9210 S. Presa St. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Vale Middle School: 2120 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Evers Elementary School: 1715 Richland Hills Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Cody Elementary School: 10403 Dugas San Antonio, TX 78245
- Carlos Coon Elementary School: 3110 Timber View Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221
- Galm Elementary School: 1454 Saxonhill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78253
- Behlau Elementary School: 2355 Camp Light Way San Antonio, TX 78245
- Raba Elementary School: 9740 Raba Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Michael Elementary School: 3155 Quiet Plain Dr. San Antonio, TX 78245
- Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher San Antonio, TX 78245
- Mireles Elementary School: 12260 Rockwall Mill San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hoffmann Elementary School: 12118 Volunteer Parkway San Antonio, TX 78253
- Cole Elementary School: 13185 Tillman Ridge San Antonio, TX 78253
- Taft High School: 11600 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hill Country Retreat: 4550 Del Webb Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78253
- Mora Elementary School: 1520 American Lotus San Antonio, TX 78245
- Hatchett Elementary School: 10700 Ingram Rd. San Antonio, TX 78245
- Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio St. Suite 200 San Antonio, TX 78207
- Sidney Lanier High School: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Antonio Margil Elementary School: 1000 Perez St. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Shepherd King Lutheran Church: 303 W. Ramsey Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Marin B. Fenwick Academy: 1930 Waverly Ave. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Gus Garcia University School: 3306 Ruiz St. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78204
- Edgewood Gym: 4133 Eldridge Ave. San Antonio, TX 78237
- Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Woodlawn Hills Elementary School: 110 W. Quill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228
- H. W. Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228
- St. Paul Community Center: 1201 Donaldson Ave. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Neff Middle School: 5227 Evers Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238
- Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E Sunshine Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Sarah King Elementary School: 1001 Ceralvo St. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Laurel Heights United Methodist Church: 227 W. Woodlawn Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212
- Huisache Avenue Baptist Church: 1339 W. Huisache Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Villarreal Elementary School: 2902 White Tail San Antonio, TX 78228
- Esparza Elementary School: 5700 Hemphill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228
- Stafford Visual & Performing Arts Elem.: 415 S.W. 36th St. San Antonio, TX 78237
- Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St. San Antonio, TX 78237
- Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 2123 W. Huisache Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238
- Powell Elementary School: 6003 Thunder Dr. San Antonio, TX 78238
- Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa San Antonio, TX 78205
- Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica St. San Antonio, TX 78212
- Alamo Stadium & Convocation Center: 110 Tuleta Dr. San Antonio, TX 78212
- Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78213
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School: 107 Raleigh Pl. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Granados Adult & Senior Center: 500 Freiling Dr. San Antonio, TX 78213
- San Antonio M.U.D #1: 16450 Wildlake Blvd. Helotes, TX 78023
- Dellview Elementary School: 7235 Dewhurst Rd. San Antonio, TX 78213
- Ward Elementary School: 8400 Cavern Hill San Antonio, TX 78254
- Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood San Antonio, TX 78250
- Community Alliance for Traffic Safety: 7719 Pipers Ln. San Antonio, TX 78251
- Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School: 1111 S. Navidad St. San Antonio, TX 78207
- Brauchle Elementary School: 8555 Bowens Crossing San Antonio, TX 78250
- Pre-K Academy at West Avenue: 3915 West Ave. San Antonio, TX 78213
- Nichols Elementary School: 9560 Braun Rd. San Antonio, TX 78254
- Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr. San Antonio, TX 78250
- Knowlton Elementary School: 9500 Timber Path San Antonio, TX 78250
- Olmos Elementary School: 1103 Allena Dr. San Antonio, TX 78213
- Nimitz Middle School: 5426 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community: 702 Donaldson Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park San Antonio, TX 78254
- Carson Elementary School: 8151 Old Tezel Rd. San Antonio, TX 78250
- Zachry Middle School: 9410 Timber Path San Antonio, TX 78250
- Trinity United Methodist Church: 6800 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240
- Folks Middle School: 9855 Swayback Ranch San Antonio, TX 78254
- Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238
- Burke Elementary School: 10111 Terra Oak San Antonio, TX 78250
- John Marshall High School: 8000 Lobo Ln. San Antonio, TX 78240
- Fernandez Elementary School: 6845 Ridgebrook San Antonio, TX 78250
- Fields Elementary School: 9570 FM 1560 North San Antonio, TX 78254
- Stevenson Middle School: 8403 Tezel Rd. San Antonio, TX 78254
- Glenoaks Elementary School: 5103 Newcome Dr. San Antonio, TX 78229
- Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights, TX 78201
- Henderson Elementary School: 14605 Kallison Bend San Antonio, TX 78254
- Northwest Church of Christ: 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. San Antonio, TX 78254
- Scarborough Elementary School: 12280 Silver Pointe San Antonio, TX 78254
- Northwest Crossing Elementary School: 10255 Dover Rdg. San Antonio, TX 78250
- Krueger Elementary School: 9900 Wildhorse Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78254
- Ridgeview Elementary School: 8223 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Connally Middle School: 8661 Silent Sunrise San Antonio, TX 78250
- Mead Elementary School: 3803 Midhorizon Dr. San Antonio, TX 78229
- Health Careers High School: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. San Antonio, TX 78229
- Rudder Middle School: 6558 Horn Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78240
- Scobee Elementary School: 11223 Cedar Park San Antonio, TX 78249
- Rhodes Elementary School: 5714 North Knoll San Antonio, TX 78240
- Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School: 5710 Cary Grant Dr. San Antonio, TX 78240
- Thornton Elementary School: 6450 Pembroke Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240
- McDermott Elementary School: 5111 USAA Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78240
- Wanke Elementary School: 10419 Old Prue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Kallison Elementary School: 8610 Ranch View East San Antonio, TX 78254
- Las Lomas Elementary School: 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258
- Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd. Helotes, TX 78023
- Roan Forest Elementary School: 22710 Roan Park San Antonio, TX 78259
- Colonial Hills United Methodist Church: 5247 Vance Jackson San Antonio, TX 78230
- Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept - Training Rm.: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr. Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
- Olmos Park City Hall: 120 El Prado Dr. W Olmos Park, TX 78212
- Terrell Hills City Hall: 5100 N. New Braunfels Terrell Hills, TX 78209
- Alamo Heights City Hall: 6116 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78209
- James Madison High School: 5005 Stahl Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247
- San Antonio Shrine Auditorium: 901 N Loop 1604 W San Antonio, TX 78232
- Peggy Carnahan Elementary School: 6839 Babcock Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Lopez Middle School: 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258
- Northwood Elementary School: 519 Pike Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
- Oak Grove Elementary School: 3250 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio, TX 78217
- Grey Forest Community Center: 18249 Sherwood Trail Grey Forest, TX 78023
- Barbara Bush Middle School: 1500 Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258
- Alamo Heights United Methodist Church: 825 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
- Clark High School: 5150 De Zavala Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Rawlinson Middle School: 14100 Vance Jackson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Hope Church: 18850 Redland Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259
- Regency Place Elementary School: 10222 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78217
- Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Harmony Hills Elementary School: 10727 Memory Ln. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Eisenhower Middle School: 8231 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood Castle Hills, TX 78213
- Larkspur Elementary School: 1802 Larkspur San Antonio, TX 78213
- Adante Independent Living: 2702 Cembalo Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78230
- Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club: 3630 Hunters Circle St. San Antonio, TX 78230
- Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78230
- Woods of Shavano Community Club House: 13838 Parksite Woods St. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park, TX 78231
- Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio, TX 78232
- Wetmore Elementary School: 3250 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78247
- Bradley Middle School: 14819 Heimer Rd. San Antonio, TX 78232
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church: 2740 Hunters Green San Antonio, TX 78231
- Christian Family Church: 3607 N. Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78247
- Bulverde Creek Elementary School: 3839 Canyon Parkway San Antonio, TX 78259
- Thousand Oaks Elementary School: 16080 Henderson Pass San Antonio, TX 78232
- Hill Country Village City Hall: 116 Aspen Lane Hill Country Village, TX 78232
- Hollywood Park City Hall: 2 Mecca Dr. Hollywood Park, TX 78232
- Vineyard Ranch Elementary School: 16818 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258
- Leon Springs Elementary School: 23881 IH 10 W San Antonio, TX 78257
- Monroe May Elementary School: 15707 Chase Hill Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78256
- Cross Mountain Church: 24891 Boerne Stage Rd. San Antonio, TX 78255
- Bob Beard Elementary School: 8725 Sonoma Parkway Helotes, TX 78023
- Steubing Ranch Elementary School: 5100 Knoll Creek San Antonio, TX 78247
- Hidden Forest Elementary: 802 Silver Spruce St. San Antonio, TX 78232
- Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247
- Helotes Elementary School: 13878 Riggs Rd. Helotes, TX 78023
- Redland Oaks Elementary School: 16650 Redland Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247
- Longs Creek Elementary School: 15806 O’Connor Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247
- Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd San Antonio, TX 78259
- The Hartman Center II - Building One: 1202 W. Bitters Rd. Bldg 1 San Antonio, TX 78216
- Hardy Oak Elementary School: 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258
- Wortham Oaks Elementary School: 5710 Carriage Cape San Antonio, TX 78261
- Tuscany Heights Elementary School: 25001 Wilderness Oak San Antonio, TX 78258
- Louis D. Brandeis High School: 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78249
- Cibolo Green Elementary School: 24315 Bulverde Green San Antonio, TX 78261
- First Chinese Baptist Church: 5481 Prue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240
- UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle San Antonio, TX 78249
- Blossom Athletic Center - Sports Complex: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Bonnie Ellison Elementary School: 7132 Oak Dr. San Antonio, TX 78256
- Episcopal Church of Reconciliation: 8900 Starcrest San Antonio, TX 78217
- Churchill High School: 12049 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216
- Stone Oak Elementary School: 21045 Crescent Oaks San Antonio, TX 78258
- Tejeda Middle School: 2909 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259
- Murray E. Boone Elementary School: 6614 Spring Time Dr. San Antonio, TX 78249
- Julia Newton Aue Elementary School: 24750 Baywater Stage San Antonio, TX 78255
- Veterans Memorial High School: 7618 Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio, TX 78258
- Huebner Elementary School: 16311 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX 78248
- Tex Hill Middle School: 21314 Bulverde Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259
- Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School: 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway San Antonio, TX 78255
- Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway San Antonio, TX 78249
- Bethany Romanian Church: 26347 Boerne Stage Rd. Boerne, TX 78006
- Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78209
- Central Library: 600 Soledad San Antonio, TX 78205
- Davis-Scott Family YMCA: 1213 Iowa St. San Antonio, TX 78203
- Beasley Brown Community Center: 225 N Swiss St. San Antonio, TX 78202
- Artemisia Bowden Academy: 515 Willow St. San Antonio, TX 78202
- Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Wheatley: 415 Gabriel San Antonio, TX 78202
- Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce San Antonio, TX 78202
- St. Phillips College: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203
- Beacon Hill Academy: 1411 W. Ashby Pl. San Antonio, TX 78201
- Eloise Japhet Academy: 314 Astor San Antonio, TX 78210
- San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212
- CAST Med High School: 2601 Louis Bauer Dr San Antonio, TX 78235
- Clear Spring Elementary School: 4311 Clearspring Dr. San Antonio, TX 78217
- Harry H. Rogers Middle School: 314 Galway Dr. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Brookhill Baptist Church: 631 Utopia Ln San Antonio, TX 78223
- McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St. San Antonio, TX 78210
- James A. Bode Community Center: 900 Rigsby San Antonio, TX 78210
- Smith Elementary School: 823 S. Gevers St. San Antonio, TX 78203
- Highlands High School: 3118 Elgin Ave. San Antonio, TX 78210
- Highland Hills Elementary School: 734 Glamis Ave. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Pecan Valley Elementary School: 3966 E. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78222
- Herman Hirsch Elementary School: 4826 Seabreeze Dr. San Antonio, TX 78220
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Arts Integr: 510 Morningview Drive San Antonio, TX 78220
- Mount Calvary Lutheran Church: 308 Mount Calvary Dr. San Antonio, TX 78209
- Bella Cameron Elementary School: 3635 Belgium Ln. San Antonio, TX 78219
- S.J. Davis Middle School: 4702 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX 78220
- Wilshire Elementary School: 6523 Cascade Pl. San Antonio, TX 78218
- East Terrell Hills Elementary School: 4415 Bloomdale San Antonio, TX 78218
- Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach San Antonio, TX 78209
- Krueger Middle School: 438 Lanark Dr. San Antonio, TX 78218
- Riverside Park Elementary School: 202 School St. San Antonio, TX 78210
- Ed White Middle School: 7800 Midcrown Dr. San Antonio, TX 78218
- Windcrest Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Dr. Windcrest, TX 78239
- Royal Ridge Elementary School: 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78239
- Judson ISD Educational Resource Center: 8205 Palisades Dr. Live Oak, TX 78233
- Montgomery Elementary School: 7047 Montgomery Dr. San Antonio, TX 78239
- Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St. Kirby, TX 78219
- Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd. Converse, TX 78109
- China Grove City Hall: 2412 FM 1516 S. China Grove, TX 78263
- St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346 St. Hedwig, TX 78152
- The Rock United Methodist Church: 1784 TX-1604 Loop S. St. Hedwig, TX 78152
- East Central High School: 7173 FM 1628 San Antonio, TX 78263
- East Central Development Center: 12271 Donop Rd. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Harmony Elementary School: 10625 Green Lake St. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Elmendorf City Hall: 8304 FM 327 Elmendorf, TX 78112
- Park Village Elementary School: 5855 Midcrown San Antonio, TX 78218
- Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. San Antonio, TX 78222
- Coronado Village Elementary School: 213 Amistad Blvd. Universal City, TX 78148
- Sam Houston High School: 4635 E. Houston San Antonio, TX 78220
- Spring Meadows Elementary School: 7135 Elm Trail Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244
- Kitty Hawk Middle School: 840 Old Cimarron Trail Universal City, TX 78148
- Northeast Lakeview College: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd. Universal City, TX 78148
- Miller’s Point Elementary School: 7027 Misty Ridge Dr. Converse, TX 78109
- El Dorado Elementary School: 12634 El Sendero San Antonio, TX 78233
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78233
- Morgan’s Wonderland: 5223 David Edwards San Antonio, TX 78233
- Wood Middle School: 14800 Judson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78233
- Woodstone Elementary School: 5602 Fountainwood San Antonio, TX 78233
- Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School: 201 Parland San Antonio, TX 78209
- Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio, TX 78220
- Charles C. Ball Elementary School: 343 Koehler Ct. San Antonio, TX 78223
- Fire Station #3: 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. Schertz, TX 78154
- Judson ISD Performing Arts Center: 9443 Schaefer Rd. Converse, TX 78109
- Honor Elementary School: 3610 N. Graytown Rd. Converse, TX 78109
- Universal City Hall: 2150 Universal City Blvd. Universal City, TX 78148
- Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78212
- Woodlake Hills Middle School: 6625 Woodlake Parkway San Antonio, TX 78244
- Candlewood Elementary School: 3635 Candleglen San Antonio, TX 78244
- Paschall Elementary School: 6351 Lake View Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244
- Northern Hills Elementary School: 13901 Higgins Rd. San Antonio, TX 78217
- Stahl Elementary School: 5222 Stahl Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247
- Universal City Library: 100 Northview Dr. Universal City, TX 78148
- Elolf STEAM Academy: 6335 Beech Trail Dr. Converse, TX 78109
- East Central ISD Admin. Office: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio, TX 78263
- Henry Metzger Middle School: 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd. San Antonio, TX 78244
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Find more election coverage on the Vote 2024 page.