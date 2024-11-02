Election Day polling locations: Where to vote in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over and Election Day is just around the corner. If you weren’t able to cast a ballot during the early voting period, you have more than 300 locations to choose from to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

During this election cycle, Bexar County voters can head to ANY polling site on Tuesday.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:

Voting centers:

Opportunity Home San Antonio: 818 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78204

Saint Philip of Jesus Catholic Church: 122 E. Lambert St. San Antonio, TX 78204

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church: 4423 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78214

Luther Burbank High School: 1002 Edwards St. San Antonio, TX 78204

St. James Apostle Catholic Church: 907 W. Theo Ave. San Antonio, TX 78225

Charles Graebner Elementary School: 530 Hoover Ave. San Antonio, TX 78225

Glenn Elementary School: 2385 Horal Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227

Adams Elementary School: 135 E. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78214

Morrill Elementary School: 5200 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78214

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214

Wright Elementary School: 115 E. Huff Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214

Rayburn Elementary School: 635 Rayburn Dr. San Antonio, TX 78221

Collier Elementary School: 834 W. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78211

Columbia Heights Elementary School: 1610 Fitch Ave. San Antonio, TX 78211

Pease Middle School: 201 Hunt Ln. San Antonio, TX 78245

Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation: 1626 W. Thompson Pl. San Antonio, TX 78226

Gardendale Early Learning Program: 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. San Antonio, TX 78237

Langley Elementary School: 14185 Bella Vista Pl. San Antonio, TX 78253

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227

Frank Madla Elementary School: 6100 Royalgate Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242

Five Palms Elementary School: 7138 Five Palms Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242

Hidden Cove STEAM Academy: 5102 Trading Post Dr. San Antonio, TX 78242

Miguel Carrillo, Jr. Elementary School: 500 Price Ave. San Antonio, TX 78211

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224

Palo Alto College: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224

South San Antonio High School: 7535 Barlite Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224

Ramirez Community Center: 1011 Gillette Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78224

Vestal Elementary School: 1102 Cantrell Dr. San Antonio, TX 78221

Gillette Elementary School: 625 Gillette Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78221

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221

Kingsborough Middle School: 422 Ashley Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221

MOST Harlandale ISD Transportation: 12115 SE Loop 410 Acc Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221

Myers Elementary School: 3031 Village Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78251

Mission Del Lago Community Center: 2301 Del Lago Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78221

City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building: 22870 Priest Rd. Sandy Oaks, TX 78112

Texas A&M University (San Antonio): One University Way San Antonio, TX 78224

Bob Hope Elementary School: 3022 Reforma Dr. San Antonio, TX 78211

Spicewood Park Elementary School: 11303 Tilson Dr. San Antonio, TX 78224

Sky Harbour Elementary School: 5902 Fishers Bend St. San Antonio, TX 78242

Judith A. Resnik Middle School: 4495 S.W. Verano Pkwy. Bldg 200 Von Ormy, TX 78073

City of Von Ormy Municipal Court: 14729 Quarter Horse Von Ormy, TX 78073

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St. Somerset, TX 78069

Southwest High School: 11960 Dragon Ln. San Antonio, TX 78252

Luckey Ranch Elementary School: 12045 Luckey River San Antonio, TX 78252

Adams Hill Elementary School: 9627 Adams Hill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78245

Ott Elementary School: 100 N. Grosenbacher Rd. San Antonio, TX 78253

Alan B. Shepard Middle School: 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78242

James Russell Lowell Middle School: 919 Thompson Pl. San Antonio, TX 78226

Murnin Elementary School: 9019 Dugas San Antonio, TX 78251

Big Country Elementary School: 2250 Pue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78245

Lewis Elementary School: 1000 Seascape San Antonio, TX 78251

Westwood Terrace Elementary School: 2315 Hackamore Ln. San Antonio, TX 78227

Meadow Village Elementary School: 1406 Meadow Way Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227

Perales Elementary School: 1507 Ceralvo San Antonio, TX 78237

Mission Academy: 9210 S. Presa St. San Antonio, TX 78223

Vale Middle School: 2120 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251

Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251

Evers Elementary School: 1715 Richland Hills Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251

Cody Elementary School: 10403 Dugas San Antonio, TX 78245

Carlos Coon Elementary School: 3110 Timber View Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251

Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221

Galm Elementary School: 1454 Saxonhill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78253

Behlau Elementary School: 2355 Camp Light Way San Antonio, TX 78245

Raba Elementary School: 9740 Raba Dr. San Antonio, TX 78251

Michael Elementary School: 3155 Quiet Plain Dr. San Antonio, TX 78245

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher San Antonio, TX 78245

Mireles Elementary School: 12260 Rockwall Mill San Antonio, TX 78253

Hoffmann Elementary School: 12118 Volunteer Parkway San Antonio, TX 78253

Cole Elementary School: 13185 Tillman Ridge San Antonio, TX 78253

Taft High School: 11600 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78253

Hill Country Retreat: 4550 Del Webb Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78253

Mora Elementary School: 1520 American Lotus San Antonio, TX 78245

Hatchett Elementary School: 10700 Ingram Rd. San Antonio, TX 78245

Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio St. Suite 200 San Antonio, TX 78207

Sidney Lanier High School: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78207

Antonio Margil Elementary School: 1000 Perez St. San Antonio, TX 78207

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St. San Antonio, TX 78207

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St. San Antonio, TX 78207

Shepherd King Lutheran Church: 303 W. Ramsey Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Marin B. Fenwick Academy: 1930 Waverly Ave. San Antonio, TX 78228

Gus Garcia University School: 3306 Ruiz St. San Antonio, TX 78228

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78204

Edgewood Gym: 4133 Eldridge Ave. San Antonio, TX 78237

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78228

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School: 110 W. Quill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228

H. W. Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228

St. Paul Community Center: 1201 Donaldson Ave. San Antonio, TX 78228

Neff Middle School: 5227 Evers Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238

Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E Sunshine Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228

Sarah King Elementary School: 1001 Ceralvo St. San Antonio, TX 78207

Laurel Heights United Methodist Church: 227 W. Woodlawn Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212

Huisache Avenue Baptist Church: 1339 W. Huisache Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201

Villarreal Elementary School: 2902 White Tail San Antonio, TX 78228

Esparza Elementary School: 5700 Hemphill Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228

Stafford Visual & Performing Arts Elem.: 415 S.W. 36th St. San Antonio, TX 78237

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St. San Antonio, TX 78237

Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201

Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 2123 W. Huisache Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238

Powell Elementary School: 6003 Thunder Dr. San Antonio, TX 78238

Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa San Antonio, TX 78205

Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica St. San Antonio, TX 78212

Alamo Stadium & Convocation Center: 110 Tuleta Dr. San Antonio, TX 78212

Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78213

John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr. San Antonio, TX 78201

Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School: 107 Raleigh Pl. San Antonio, TX 78201

Granados Adult & Senior Center: 500 Freiling Dr. San Antonio, TX 78213

San Antonio M.U.D #1: 16450 Wildlake Blvd. Helotes, TX 78023

Dellview Elementary School: 7235 Dewhurst Rd. San Antonio, TX 78213

Ward Elementary School: 8400 Cavern Hill San Antonio, TX 78254

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood San Antonio, TX 78250

Community Alliance for Traffic Safety: 7719 Pipers Ln. San Antonio, TX 78251

Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School: 1111 S. Navidad St. San Antonio, TX 78207

Brauchle Elementary School: 8555 Bowens Crossing San Antonio, TX 78250

Pre-K Academy at West Avenue: 3915 West Ave. San Antonio, TX 78213

Nichols Elementary School: 9560 Braun Rd. San Antonio, TX 78254

Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr. San Antonio, TX 78250

Knowlton Elementary School: 9500 Timber Path San Antonio, TX 78250

Olmos Elementary School: 1103 Allena Dr. San Antonio, TX 78213

Nimitz Middle School: 5426 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community: 702 Donaldson Ave. San Antonio, TX 78201

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park San Antonio, TX 78254

Carson Elementary School: 8151 Old Tezel Rd. San Antonio, TX 78250

Zachry Middle School: 9410 Timber Path San Antonio, TX 78250

Trinity United Methodist Church: 6800 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240

Folks Middle School: 9855 Swayback Ranch San Antonio, TX 78254

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238

Burke Elementary School: 10111 Terra Oak San Antonio, TX 78250

John Marshall High School: 8000 Lobo Ln. San Antonio, TX 78240

Fernandez Elementary School: 6845 Ridgebrook San Antonio, TX 78250

Fields Elementary School: 9570 FM 1560 North San Antonio, TX 78254

Stevenson Middle School: 8403 Tezel Rd. San Antonio, TX 78254

Glenoaks Elementary School: 5103 Newcome Dr. San Antonio, TX 78229

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights, TX 78201

Henderson Elementary School: 14605 Kallison Bend San Antonio, TX 78254

Northwest Church of Christ: 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. San Antonio, TX 78254

Scarborough Elementary School: 12280 Silver Pointe San Antonio, TX 78254

Northwest Crossing Elementary School: 10255 Dover Rdg. San Antonio, TX 78250

Krueger Elementary School: 9900 Wildhorse Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78254

Ridgeview Elementary School: 8223 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX 78216

Connally Middle School: 8661 Silent Sunrise San Antonio, TX 78250

Mead Elementary School: 3803 Midhorizon Dr. San Antonio, TX 78229

Health Careers High School: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. San Antonio, TX 78229

Rudder Middle School: 6558 Horn Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78240

Scobee Elementary School: 11223 Cedar Park San Antonio, TX 78249

Rhodes Elementary School: 5714 North Knoll San Antonio, TX 78240

Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School: 5710 Cary Grant Dr. San Antonio, TX 78240

Thornton Elementary School: 6450 Pembroke Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240

McDermott Elementary School: 5111 USAA Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78240

Wanke Elementary School: 10419 Old Prue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249

Kallison Elementary School: 8610 Ranch View East San Antonio, TX 78254

Las Lomas Elementary School: 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd. Helotes, TX 78023

Roan Forest Elementary School: 22710 Roan Park San Antonio, TX 78259

Colonial Hills United Methodist Church: 5247 Vance Jackson San Antonio, TX 78230

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept - Training Rm.: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr. Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015

Olmos Park City Hall: 120 El Prado Dr. W Olmos Park, TX 78212

Terrell Hills City Hall: 5100 N. New Braunfels Terrell Hills, TX 78209

Alamo Heights City Hall: 6116 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78209

James Madison High School: 5005 Stahl Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium: 901 N Loop 1604 W San Antonio, TX 78232

Peggy Carnahan Elementary School: 6839 Babcock Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249

Lopez Middle School: 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258

Northwood Elementary School: 519 Pike Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209

Oak Grove Elementary School: 3250 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio, TX 78217

Grey Forest Community Center: 18249 Sherwood Trail Grey Forest, TX 78023

Barbara Bush Middle School: 1500 Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258

Alamo Heights United Methodist Church: 825 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209

Clark High School: 5150 De Zavala Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249

Rawlinson Middle School: 14100 Vance Jackson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249

Hope Church: 18850 Redland Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259

Regency Place Elementary School: 10222 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78217

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Harmony Hills Elementary School: 10727 Memory Ln. San Antonio, TX 78216

Eisenhower Middle School: 8231 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood Castle Hills, TX 78213

Larkspur Elementary School: 1802 Larkspur San Antonio, TX 78213

Adante Independent Living: 2702 Cembalo Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78230

Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club: 3630 Hunters Circle St. San Antonio, TX 78230

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78230

Woods of Shavano Community Club House: 13838 Parksite Woods St. San Antonio, TX 78249

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park, TX 78231

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio, TX 78232

Wetmore Elementary School: 3250 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78247

Bradley Middle School: 14819 Heimer Rd. San Antonio, TX 78232

Oak Meadow United Methodist Church: 2740 Hunters Green San Antonio, TX 78231

Christian Family Church: 3607 N. Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78247

Bulverde Creek Elementary School: 3839 Canyon Parkway San Antonio, TX 78259

Thousand Oaks Elementary School: 16080 Henderson Pass San Antonio, TX 78232

Hill Country Village City Hall: 116 Aspen Lane Hill Country Village, TX 78232

Hollywood Park City Hall: 2 Mecca Dr. Hollywood Park, TX 78232

Vineyard Ranch Elementary School: 16818 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258

Leon Springs Elementary School: 23881 IH 10 W San Antonio, TX 78257

Monroe May Elementary School: 15707 Chase Hill Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78256

Cross Mountain Church: 24891 Boerne Stage Rd. San Antonio, TX 78255

Bob Beard Elementary School: 8725 Sonoma Parkway Helotes, TX 78023

Steubing Ranch Elementary School: 5100 Knoll Creek San Antonio, TX 78247

Hidden Forest Elementary: 802 Silver Spruce St. San Antonio, TX 78232

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247

Helotes Elementary School: 13878 Riggs Rd. Helotes, TX 78023

Redland Oaks Elementary School: 16650 Redland Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247

Longs Creek Elementary School: 15806 O’Connor Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd San Antonio, TX 78259

The Hartman Center II - Building One: 1202 W. Bitters Rd. Bldg 1 San Antonio, TX 78216

Hardy Oak Elementary School: 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258

Wortham Oaks Elementary School: 5710 Carriage Cape San Antonio, TX 78261

Tuscany Heights Elementary School: 25001 Wilderness Oak San Antonio, TX 78258

Louis D. Brandeis High School: 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78249

Cibolo Green Elementary School: 24315 Bulverde Green San Antonio, TX 78261

First Chinese Baptist Church: 5481 Prue Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240

UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle San Antonio, TX 78249

Blossom Athletic Center - Sports Complex: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Bonnie Ellison Elementary School: 7132 Oak Dr. San Antonio, TX 78256

Episcopal Church of Reconciliation: 8900 Starcrest San Antonio, TX 78217

Churchill High School: 12049 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216

Stone Oak Elementary School: 21045 Crescent Oaks San Antonio, TX 78258

Tejeda Middle School: 2909 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259

Murray E. Boone Elementary School: 6614 Spring Time Dr. San Antonio, TX 78249

Julia Newton Aue Elementary School: 24750 Baywater Stage San Antonio, TX 78255

Veterans Memorial High School: 7618 Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio, TX 78258

Huebner Elementary School: 16311 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX 78248

Tex Hill Middle School: 21314 Bulverde Rd. San Antonio, TX 78259

Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School: 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway San Antonio, TX 78255

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway San Antonio, TX 78249

Bethany Romanian Church: 26347 Boerne Stage Rd. Boerne, TX 78006

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78209

Central Library: 600 Soledad San Antonio, TX 78205

Davis-Scott Family YMCA: 1213 Iowa St. San Antonio, TX 78203

Beasley Brown Community Center: 225 N Swiss St. San Antonio, TX 78202

Artemisia Bowden Academy: 515 Willow St. San Antonio, TX 78202

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Wheatley: 415 Gabriel San Antonio, TX 78202

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce San Antonio, TX 78202

St. Phillips College: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203

Beacon Hill Academy: 1411 W. Ashby Pl. San Antonio, TX 78201

Eloise Japhet Academy: 314 Astor San Antonio, TX 78210

San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212

CAST Med High School: 2601 Louis Bauer Dr San Antonio, TX 78235

Clear Spring Elementary School: 4311 Clearspring Dr. San Antonio, TX 78217

Harry H. Rogers Middle School: 314 Galway Dr. San Antonio, TX 78223

Brookhill Baptist Church: 631 Utopia Ln San Antonio, TX 78223

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St. San Antonio, TX 78210

James A. Bode Community Center: 900 Rigsby San Antonio, TX 78210

Smith Elementary School: 823 S. Gevers St. San Antonio, TX 78203

Highlands High School: 3118 Elgin Ave. San Antonio, TX 78210

Highland Hills Elementary School: 734 Glamis Ave. San Antonio, TX 78223

Pecan Valley Elementary School: 3966 E. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78222

Herman Hirsch Elementary School: 4826 Seabreeze Dr. San Antonio, TX 78220

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Arts Integr: 510 Morningview Drive San Antonio, TX 78220

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church: 308 Mount Calvary Dr. San Antonio, TX 78209

Bella Cameron Elementary School: 3635 Belgium Ln. San Antonio, TX 78219

S.J. Davis Middle School: 4702 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX 78220

Wilshire Elementary School: 6523 Cascade Pl. San Antonio, TX 78218

East Terrell Hills Elementary School: 4415 Bloomdale San Antonio, TX 78218

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach San Antonio, TX 78209

Krueger Middle School: 438 Lanark Dr. San Antonio, TX 78218

Riverside Park Elementary School: 202 School St. San Antonio, TX 78210

Ed White Middle School: 7800 Midcrown Dr. San Antonio, TX 78218

Windcrest Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Dr. Windcrest, TX 78239

Royal Ridge Elementary School: 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78239

Judson ISD Educational Resource Center: 8205 Palisades Dr. Live Oak, TX 78233

Montgomery Elementary School: 7047 Montgomery Dr. San Antonio, TX 78239

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St. Kirby, TX 78219

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd. Converse, TX 78109

China Grove City Hall: 2412 FM 1516 S. China Grove, TX 78263

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346 St. Hedwig, TX 78152

The Rock United Methodist Church: 1784 TX-1604 Loop S. St. Hedwig, TX 78152

East Central High School: 7173 FM 1628 San Antonio, TX 78263

East Central Development Center: 12271 Donop Rd. San Antonio, TX 78223

Harmony Elementary School: 10625 Green Lake St. San Antonio, TX 78223

Elmendorf City Hall: 8304 FM 327 Elmendorf, TX 78112

Park Village Elementary School: 5855 Midcrown San Antonio, TX 78218

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. San Antonio, TX 78222

Coronado Village Elementary School: 213 Amistad Blvd. Universal City, TX 78148

Sam Houston High School: 4635 E. Houston San Antonio, TX 78220

Spring Meadows Elementary School: 7135 Elm Trail Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244

Kitty Hawk Middle School: 840 Old Cimarron Trail Universal City, TX 78148

Northeast Lakeview College: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd. Universal City, TX 78148

Miller’s Point Elementary School: 7027 Misty Ridge Dr. Converse, TX 78109

El Dorado Elementary School: 12634 El Sendero San Antonio, TX 78233

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78233

Morgan’s Wonderland: 5223 David Edwards San Antonio, TX 78233

Wood Middle School: 14800 Judson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78233

Woodstone Elementary School: 5602 Fountainwood San Antonio, TX 78233

Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School: 201 Parland San Antonio, TX 78209

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio, TX 78220

Charles C. Ball Elementary School: 343 Koehler Ct. San Antonio, TX 78223

Fire Station #3: 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. Schertz, TX 78154

Judson ISD Performing Arts Center: 9443 Schaefer Rd. Converse, TX 78109

Honor Elementary School: 3610 N. Graytown Rd. Converse, TX 78109

Universal City Hall: 2150 Universal City Blvd. Universal City, TX 78148

Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78212

Woodlake Hills Middle School: 6625 Woodlake Parkway San Antonio, TX 78244

Candlewood Elementary School: 3635 Candleglen San Antonio, TX 78244

Paschall Elementary School: 6351 Lake View Dr. San Antonio, TX 78244

Northern Hills Elementary School: 13901 Higgins Rd. San Antonio, TX 78217

Stahl Elementary School: 5222 Stahl Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Dr. Universal City, TX 78148

Elolf STEAM Academy: 6335 Beech Trail Dr. Converse, TX 78109

East Central ISD Admin. Office: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio, TX 78263

Henry Metzger Middle School: 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd. San Antonio, TX 78244

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

