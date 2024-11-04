Where to vote if you live outside Bexar County

Voting sites throughout Bexar County are expected to be busy on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

The same is expected in other counties throughout Texas, including those surrounding Bexar County.

If you are planning to vote on Election Day, election officials in South Texas have compiled voting locations for convenience.

Atascosa, Bexar, Blanco, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Medina and Uvalde counties are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows users to vote anywhere in their county during early voting and on Election Day.

Here’s what to know about Election Day voting centers in counties directly surrounding Bexar.

Atascosa County

Thirteen vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Atascosa County. Voters there can cast a ballot at any Atascosa County voting location.

Click here for a list of voting locations.

Bandera County

Voters in Bandera County need to visit specific voting locations, depending on the precinct where they reside. Ten locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on where to vote in Bandera County.

Comal County

Nearly 30 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Comal County. Voters in Comal County can cast a ballot at any voting location in their county, no matter the precinct where they reside.

Click here for a list of voting locations.

Guadalupe County

Nearly 40 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Guadalupe County. Voters in Guadalupe County can cast a ballot at any Guadalupe County voting location, no matter the precinct where they reside.

Click here for a list of voting locations.

Kendall County

Any registered voter in Kendall County may vote at any polling location in the county. There are 11 locations to choose from.

Click here for a list of locations.

Medina County

Voters in Medina County have eight vote centers to choose from on Tuesday. Voters in that county can cast a ballot at any Medina County polling location.

Click here to read a list.

Wilson County

Voters in Wilson County will need to vote in the precinct where they reside. If you’re unsure of your precinct, click here to view a map.

Click here to view the list of voting locations based on “box” numbers.