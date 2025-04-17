San Antonio mayor’s race: 3 questions with Christopher Herring

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of KSAT’s “3 Questions” series, featuring interviews with mayoral candidates in the May 3, 2025, election.

Christopher Herring, a candidate in the 2025 San Antonio mayoral election, spoke with KSAT about his reasons for entering the race, the main issues he intends to focus on, and what makes him qualified for the position.

>> 🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 3 joint general, special, charter and bond election in Bexar County

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester invited all 27 candidates in the mayoral election to answer the same set of three questions. Of those invited, 22 candidates agreed to be interviewed.

