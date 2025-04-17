Skip to main content
San Antonio mayor's race: 3 questions with Christopher Herring

27 candidates are running to be San Antonio’s next mayor

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Editor's note: This story is part of KSAT's "3 Questions" series, featuring interviews with mayoral candidates in the May 3, 2025, election.

Christopher Herring, a candidate in the 2025 San Antonio mayoral election, spoke with KSAT about his reasons for entering the race, the main issues he intends to focus on, and what makes him qualified for the position.

>> 🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 3 joint general, special, charter and bond election in Bexar County

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester invited all 27 candidates in the mayoral election to answer the same set of three questions. Of those invited, 22 candidates agreed to be interviewed.

Watch Herring’s full interview in the video player above.

Find the interviews with the other candidates here. Find more election coverage on KSAT.com/vote.

More Vote 2025 coverage:

