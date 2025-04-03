San Antonio mayor’s race: 3 questions with Adriana Rocha Garcia

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This interview is part of KSAT’s “3 Questions” series, featuring conversations with mayoral candidates in the May 3, 2025, election.

Adriana Rocha Garcia, a candidate in the 2025 San Antonio mayoral election, spoke with KSAT about her reasons for entering the race, the main issues she intends to focus on, and what makes her qualified for the position.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester invited all 27 candidates in the mayoral election to answer the same set of three questions. Of those invited, 19 candidates agreed to be interviewed.

Watch Garcia’s full interview in the video player above

