Mitchell Lake Audubon Center – May 2025 programs

Unless otherwise noted, registration for all events and programs can be found at MitchellLake.Audubon.org/events

Guided Bird Tours

Every Sunday at 8:00 a.m. from May 4 to May 25, the event is free for members and $10 for general admission, with registration required.

On this guided bird tour around the various habitats of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, guests will see at least 30-50 different bird species with our expert guide. Traveling by both car and on foot to access as many areas as possible, this tour is best suited for birders aged 15 and above, as it can last up to four hours, although you may leave at any time. Tours are limited. Bring your binoculars, a bottle of water, closed-toe shoes, long pants, and bug spray.

2nd Saturday Habitat Clean-Up

On Saturday, May 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., the event is free, and registration is requested. You can reserve by clicking here.

Join us and other community members to help clean up our habitat! We depend on our amazing volunteers to help manage our habitat. This can involve trail maintenance, removal of invasive species, and planting native plants for birds and butterflies, depending on the tasks of the day. All training provided. Groups are welcome! An adult must accompany all children under the age of 18.

FREE Entry Day – Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

On Saturday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is free; reserve your tickets. Click here to reserve your tickets.

Get outside to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day and enjoy free entry all day at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Take home native plant educational material to learn what plants would work best in your space to benefit birds.

World Migratory Bird Day Beginner Bird Walk

On Saturday, May 10, from 8:30-10 a.m., the event is free, but registration is required.

This year’s World Migratory Bird Day theme is Creating Bird-Friendly Cities & Communities! At the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, we host over 300 birds annually on our 1,200-acre sanctuary, which features four diverse habitats for our wildlife: wetlands, woodlands, brushlands, and grasslands. Learn about the bird species that migrate through our space on this 1.5-mile hike. This is a family-friendly program suitable for ages five and above. Advanced birders are also welcome to attend.

Wildflower Walk

On Saturday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the event is free, but registration is required.

Spring is in full bloom at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center! Join this laid-back walk as Mitchell Lake staff showcase some of our native wildflowers and how their blooms support the biodiversity of this region. Walk among our native plant gardens to learn how to incorporate some of these beneficial plants into your space.

Beginner Bird Walk

On Saturday, May 24, from 8 to 10 a.m., the event is free, but registration is required.

There’s no better place for learning how to bird. At the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, we host over 300 birds annually on our 1,200-acre sanctuary, which features four diverse habitats for our wildlife: wetlands, woodlands, brushlands, and grasslands. Join us every fourth Saturday for Bird Tours designed for the beginning birder. Travelling on foot, your guide will go over birding identification and the proper use of binoculars. This is a family-friendly program suitable for ages five and above. Advanced birders are also welcome to attend.

Bird Bingo

On Saturday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to noon, the event is free, registration is required. All ages are welcome.

Join us for fun, family-friendly Bird Bingo outdoors at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Learn some fun facts and birding tips as you mark off the birds on your bingo card. Win exciting prizes, enjoy a cold treat, and explore on your own after Bingo.

FREE Entry Day – Black Birders Week

On Sunday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is free. Click here to reserve your tickets.

Get outside in celebration of Black Birders Week and enjoy free entry all day at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Take home native plant educational material to learn what plants would work best to attract birds to your space.

Gourmet Mushroom Cultivation Workshop with Central Texas Mycological Society

On Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

Instructor: Dewayne Goss

Join us to welcome special guest Dewayne Goss from the Central Texas Mycological Society and learn how to grow gourmet, culinary mushrooms. This presentation is ideal for beginners or those looking to refine their at-home mushroom production skills. Dewayne will also provide tips on how to utilize spent mushroom substrate and the benefits it can offer to native plant gardens.

