Latina Leadership Institute Partners with Live from the Southside to elevate Latina Leadership in San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

In celebration of a 10-year milestone, the Latina Leadership Institute (LLI), a program of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has partnered with Live from the Southside Magazine to increase Latina leadership roles in the South, West, and East Side communities.

This collaboration empowers Latinas to pursue leadership positions in business, education, politics, and community development. Both organizations share a deep commitment to promoting Latina representation and growth, and this partnership offers a powerful platform for inspiring and nurturing emerging Latina leaders throughout the city.

The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Latina Leadership Institute is a six-month program, held one day per month, designed to build the skills, knowledge, and confidence that today’s Latina leaders need to succeed in their careers and political aspirations.

This program provides essential resources for Latinas interested in running for elected office, applying for local, state, federal, or corporate boards and commissions, seeking White House Appointee Positions, attaining political campaign management roles, or pursuing executive leadership positions.

The goal is to help create a pipeline of Latina leaders ready to impact every level of government and beyond.

For more information and to apply, visit the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Latina Leadership Institute.

The Latina Leadership Institute and Live from the Southside partnership will feature spotlight events to celebrate the achievements of Latinas participating in the program, as well as community forums and networking events designed to foster collaboration and connection among Latina professionals and community leaders. This partnership is a powerful way to amplify the voices of LLI and commemorate a decade of empowering Latina leadership.

With its focus on empowering Latina leaders from underrepresented communities, this partnership aims to close the opportunity gap for women in these areas and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“Latina leadership doesn’t just exist in the boardroom — it thrives in our neighborhoods, schools, and families,” said April Monterrosa, publisher of Live from the Southside. “We‘re here to ensure that leadership is possible for every Latina, no matter her background.”

The Latina Leadership Institute is currently seeking collaborative opportunities with businesses from various fields to get involved.

This initiative presents a powerful opportunity to elevate and develop future leaders, showcasing how your business supports the empowerment of Latinas.

For more information on the Latina Leadership Institute, click here.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

