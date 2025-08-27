Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen makes a comeback on San Antonio’s South Side

In September 2024, Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen, also known as Bobbie’s Cafe, opened a new location in the Embassy Oaks shopping center on San Antonio’s North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

In September 2024, Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen, also known as Bobbie’s Cafe, opened a new location in the Embassy Oaks shopping center on San Antonio’s North Side.

Recommended Videos

This expansion came as their longtime spot on South Flores Street closed — part of a plan to eventually reopen in a new South Side location closer to their original roots.

New location near original home

Nearly a year later, that plan is moving forward. Co-owners Ana and Greg Ferris have been in talks to acquire the former Neptune’s Seafood House building on Goliad Road. On Aug. 6, they announced that they had officially received the keys to the new storefront.

“We got the keys and went straight to Home Depot to buy supplies to clean, so that’s what we’re doing today — cleaning,” Ana Ferris shared. “I have seven storage units filled with stuff I bought at auction, and I’m ready to move in.”

The Neptune’s Seafood House location has been inactive since 2021, and after cleaning and repairs, Bobbie’s plans to open by Oct. 1, 2025.

Returning to the community

The new Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen, located at 1922 Goliad Road, is just a short drive from their former South Flores home. This move brings the restaurant closer to the loyal customer base on the Southeast Side.

“We love the South Side, and I’m so excited to be there with my community. You can tell when a South sider walks in — they come in and hug me,” Ana Ferris said.

What to expect

Once open, the new Bobbie’s will offer a menu and hours similar to those of their Embassy Oaks location, serving the beloved Southern-style dishes customers know and love.

Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen’s return is more than just a reopening, it’s a heartfelt homecoming for a family and restaurant deeply connected to San Antonio’s culture and community.

Visit Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen: 1922 Goliad Road

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: