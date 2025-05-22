Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Uvalde CISD board meeting adjourns quickly over quorum issue

Trustee raises point of order regarding expired terms, federal order during special meeting

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde CISD, Uvalde, Education
A Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board meeting lasted just minutes on Monday evening after a board member raised an issue about term limits. (Uvalde CISD)

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board meeting lasted just minutes on Monday evening after a board member raised an issue about term limits.

At the beginning of the special meeting, trustee Jaclyn Gonzales asked for a point of order.

Recommended Videos

She said the board is violating a federal order from 1982, which was meant to give the community more equal representation. The order states Uvalde CISD board members can serve three-year terms — not four.

Gonzales said four trustees currently on the board — Secretary JJ Suarez and Vice President Laura Perez along with fellow trustees Javier Flores and Robert Quinones — violate that order.

During the meeting, Gonzales said four trustees have “expired terms” and should not be able to vote on board issues.

Perez, who led the meeting, ended the proceedings and said the board would consult with the district’s attorney.

KSAT has reached out to UCISD spokeswoman Anne Marie Espinoza three times since Monday evening, asking how the district plans to move forward.

Espinoza has yet to respond.

More recent Uvalde CISD coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

KSAT DEALS