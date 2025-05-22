Uvalde CISD board meeting adjourns quickly over quorum issue

A Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board meeting lasted just minutes on Monday evening after a board member raised an issue about term limits.

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board meeting lasted just minutes on Monday evening after a board member raised an issue about term limits.

At the beginning of the special meeting, trustee Jaclyn Gonzales asked for a point of order.

Recommended Videos

She said the board is violating a federal order from 1982, which was meant to give the community more equal representation. The order states Uvalde CISD board members can serve three-year terms — not four.

Gonzales said four trustees currently on the board — Secretary JJ Suarez and Vice President Laura Perez along with fellow trustees Javier Flores and Robert Quinones — violate that order.

During the meeting, Gonzales said four trustees have “expired terms” and should not be able to vote on board issues.

Perez, who led the meeting, ended the proceedings and said the board would consult with the district’s attorney.

KSAT has reached out to UCISD spokeswoman Anne Marie Espinoza three times since Monday evening, asking how the district plans to move forward.

Espinoza has yet to respond.

More recent Uvalde CISD coverage on KSAT: