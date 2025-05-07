Brooklyn teen arrested for making threats towards Uvalde CISD, Edgewood ISD, officials say

BROOKLYN, New York – A teenager was arrested on Thursday morning in Brooklyn, New York, over threats made towards Uvalde and San Antonio campuses and students, the Uvalde police department said in a news release.

In January 2025, a series of social media threats were directed towards Uvalde CISD students, the district and a family member of a Robb Elementary School victim, according to the release.

Authorities said multiple false report calls were also made to Uvalde law enforcement.

A joint investigation between Texas law enforcement departments traced the origin of the threats to the New York Area, UPD said.

According to authorities, it was discovered that similar calls had also been made towards Edgewood ISD campuses and a school in Florida.

With the work of over fourteen criminal justice agencies across Texas, Florida and New York, the teen was taken into custody by Kings County District Attorney detectives.

The teenager was charged with one felony count of terroristic threat and four misdemeanor counts of false report – emergency, the release said.

The teenager admitted to making false report calls to law enforcement agencies in Uvalde, San Antonio, Coral Springs and Parkland, UPD said.

They also admitted to sending multiple social media threats, researching active shooter incidents and monitoring law enforcement and Uvalde CISD student social media accounts, the department said.

Investigators said that the teenager had no access to weapons and no direct connection to Uvalde, San Antonio or Florida.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to working with partners to ensure we hold people accountable for threatening our community,” UPD Chief Homer E. Delgado said.

“We will not allow distance or digital anonymity to shield those who try to cause fear or disrupt the safety of our schools and neighborhoods.”

UPD said that it is important that parents actively monitor their children’s online activities and discuss the serious consequences of making false threats.

