Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with murder in connection with a woman’s shooting death in February, according to an arrest affidavit.

Damen Carrillo, 26, was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Ghabriella Barrera, 24, the affidavit stated.

San Antonio police said they found Barrera with gunshot wounds inside her crashed car on Feb. 15 in the 900 block of General Hudnell near Kirk Place. Police observed multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of her vehicle.

On the night before the shooting, the affidavit said that Carrillo threatened to kill Barrera if she did not drop the family violence charges she filed against him.

Carrillo was arrested on Nov. 15, 2024, for assaulting Barrera, the affidavit states. When he was released from jail, he was ordered to have no contact with Barrera, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found that Carrillo was texting Barrera the day of the shooting and sending her threats.

Authorities identified Carrillo’s truck, which was used to follow Barrera from her place of work, the affidavit stated. Later, investigators found the same shell casings collected at the murder scene inside his truck, the affidavit said.

The affidavit stated that Carrillo’s truck’s Bluetooth system was connected to his phone while the truck was captured on surveillance footage at Barrera’s workplace on the day of the shooting.

Carrillo is charged with murder and has a bond set for $300,000, court records show.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

