Bodycam footage captures aftermath of Robb Elementary School shooter’s attack on grandmother

The video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

UVALDE, Texas – Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday of the moment when Uvalde County sheriff’s deputies found the Robb Elementary School shooter’s grandmother with a gunshot wound to her face.

Before the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the elementary school, authorities said he had shot his grandmother, identified as Celia “Sally” Gonzales, at a home.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a portion of Gonzales’ face was covered in blood, as well as other areas of her body.

In the footage, a deputy is heard asking Gonzales, “Who did this to you?” and “Who’s your grandson?”

Deputies can be heard requesting EMS units as Gonzales exited the home while holding a towel to her face to treat the injury.

One of the deputies grabbed Gonzales’ arm and guided her to the front of the home while urging her to keep pressure on the wound. As she was assisted, Gonzales said, “I don’t know where he’s at.”

There were at least four units with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office on scene when Gonzales was guided to the front of the home. The deputy wearing the bodycam asked, “What do you want us to do?” and another deputy replied, “I think we got an officer down as well now.”

The deputy wearing the bodycam immediately left and drove to Robb.

Days after the shooting, Jason Ybarra, a second cousin of Gonzales, told the New York Post that the bullet went “into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth.”

“If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off,” Ybarra said.

Gonzales was released from a local hospital just over a month after the Robb massacre.

More Uvalde-related coverage on KSAT