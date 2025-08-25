Uvalde CISD board to consider releasing additional details on Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board is expected to discuss releasing additional details from the Robb Elementary shooting during a Monday evening board meeting.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will have a closed session to consult with attorneys about “legal issues related to the potential release of information related to the Robb Elementary tragedy.”

In the open session, board members will consider taking action on whether to release additional details to the public.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Last week, the district released thousands of documents, which includes disciplinary information about the shooter.

However, Uvalde CSID did not release all of its records related to the Robb Elementary massacre, according to a letter written by attorneys representing KSAT 12 and several other news outlets.

Among those missing records are emails about classroom safety and a payout to the district’s police chief, according to documents viewed by CNN.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers.

It took law enforcement 77 minutes to stop the gunman.

