District attorney does not oppose former Uvalde CISD officer’s request to relocate trial, records show

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales, left, arrives at the Uvalde County Courthouse for a court appearance, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – The Uvalde County district attorney said she does not oppose former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales’ request to relocate his trial outside the county, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Gonzales was indicted on 29 counts of endangering a child for his response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, when 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Gonzales was among the nearly 400 law enforcement officials who responded to the school but also waited more than 70 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman.

In August, the defense filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. Gonzales’ defense team argued that he could not receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on the community.

In response to Gonzales’ request, Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell said that the recent release of records from the county and Uvalde CISD impacted her decision.

“Given the recent release of information, documentation and evidence to the media, the State does not object to the defendant’s motion to change venue,” Mitchell wrote in the records obtained by KSAT.

In 2024, Gonzales pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, each charge against Gonzales carries up to two years behind bars.

Gonzales and former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo are the only two responding officers charged in connection with the response to the shooting. Arredondo was also indicted and pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child endangerment.

The trial for Arredondo and Gonzales was tentatively set for Oct. 20.

Last December, Arredondo’s lawyer claimed the trial was unlikely to occur on the scheduled date.

