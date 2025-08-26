Uvalde CISD releases more than 3,400 pages of Robb Elementary shooting records

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other mementos at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District released thousands of pages worth of documents related to the Robb Elementary tragedy on Tuesday, more than two weeks after it was supposed to turn over all records from the shooting.

The UCISD board unanimously voted to release all records during a meeting on Monday.

Robb Decker, the attorney representing UCISD, on Monday said the firm “made an error” when it was supposed to release the records earlier this month.

The records released Tuesday include 3,457 pages of new documents, including emails and interview requests, regarding the May 24, 2022, shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Included in the emails were notifications from UCISD to parents on the day of the shooting, informing them that students had been transported to the Civic Center and “must be accounted for before being released to your care.”

The district said there is no video to release.

On Monday night, Decker said UCISD police officers did not have body cameras, and hallway video was previously handed over to the Texas Department of Public Safety. UCISD has requested that the hallway video be returned or a copy be provided.

The final batch of documents, which local authorities withheld during a years-long legal battle over public access, was supposed to be released on Aug. 11.

UCISD did release emails, Texas Public Information Act requests from reporters and student records about the 18-year-old gunman at that time — but not all their records.

On Monday, the board met in closed session for more than two hours to consult with attorneys about “legal issues related to the potential release of information related to the Robb Elementary tragedy.”

“We were not aware these records were not being released. We voted unanimously for these records to be released,” Uvalde CISD Vice President JJ Suarez said Monday.

The district’s attorney said it was the law firm’s fault for not providing all the records, not the board’s or the superintendent’s.

“There’s no excuse for that, sir. You can call it a mistake, an error — it’s a costly error," Trustee Jesse Rizo said.

Among those missing records are emails about classroom safety and a payout to the district’s police chief, according to documents viewed by CNN.

Last month, a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against the district and county seeking the release of their records related to the mass shooting.

Family members of the victims were among those pushing for the records to be released.

On Aug. 12, Uvalde County released a trove of records, including video that showed the chaotic moment officers breached the door and killed the gunman. The City of Uvalde released body camera footage and recordings of 911 calls in August 2024.

