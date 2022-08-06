Former Robb Elementary School principal accepts new position with Uvalde CISD

Principal Mandy Gutierrez speaks to reporters outside a committee hearing on Robb Elementary shooting investigation, Uvalde, Texas, June 16, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD announced that Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will be shifting positions, changing her title to Assistant Director of Special Education.

The district announced the role change Friday in a press release, stating the reassignment fulfills Gutierrez’s “desire to support special education students across the district.”

Gutierrez’s former position as principal will be filled by Christy Perez. Perez is a tenured Uvalde CISD employee and parent who has previously served as Assistant Principal of Uvalde High School.

The news comes just over a week after the district announced Gutierrez’s return to work from administrative leave with pay.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell issued a letter to Gutierrez on Thursday, July 28 allowing her to resume her duties as principal and to continue “to serve all the families of UCISD.”

Gutierrez’s attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, shared the letter with KSAT.

Gutierrez was suspended with pay three days earlier following the Texas House report’s findings in the shooting investigation. You can read more about those findings here.

On Monday, August 8, the Uvalde CISD superintendent will update the community on any changes made.

The public will be given the opportunity to comment or ask questions about the changes made during the open forum.

