Uvalde CISD board to discuss superintendent conduct, records lawsuit

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Monday evening will discuss Superintendent Ashley Chohlis’ conduct and records related to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. If no livestream is available, check back at a later time

Per the agenda, after coming out of closed session, they’re set to talk about:

A lawsuit regarding the release of Robb records

Legal representation

Consider and/or take action against Cholis, whom board members have expressed frustration with

On Sept. 8, the UCISD board voted unanimously to hire Thompson & Horton to represent the district. The board still has Walsh Gallegos on retainer.

Walsh Gallegos represented the district during a lawsuit from KSAT and other media organizations to make the records public, as the district had sought to withhold documents and information connected to the massacre. Two teachers and 19 students died in the shooting on May 24, 2022.

While UCISD released thousands of records in batches last month, Walsh Gallegos admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

During the same board meeting, board members said they are working to release additional documents.

Read also: