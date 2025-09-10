Uvalde CISD’s new attorneys represented former officer Adrian Gonzales, board member in Robb lawsuit

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other mementos at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District voted to hire a new law firm that also represented a former officer facing charges in connection with the Robb Elementary shooting, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

On Monday night, the UCISD board voted unanimously to hire Thompson Horton to represent the district. The board still has Walsh Gallegos on retainer.

Walsh Gallegos represented the district during a lawsuit from KSAT and other media organizations to make the records public, as the district had sought to withhold documents and information connected to the massacre. Two teachers and 19 students died in the shooting on May 24, 2022.

>> What we know about Uvalde CISD, county records from Robb Elementary shooting

Court records show that Thompson Horton attorneys represented former UCISD officer Adrian Gonzales and current UCISD board Vice President JJ Suarez in a separate federal lawsuit related to the shooting filed by several families of the victims.

In a statement to KSAT, UCISD said it is “thoroughly reviewing this situation to determine if any conflict of interest exists that may impact our district’s values and commitments.”

“Our commitment to transparency with our stakeholders is unwavering. We want to assure you that any decisions made regarding this partnership will prioritize the best interests of our students, staff, and community. We are dedicated to keeping you informed throughout this review process and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the statement reads, in part.

The full statement can be viewed at the bottom of this story.

In Monday’s meeting, board member Jesse Rizo asked the firm about any high-profile cases they’ve been a part of.

The lawsuit involving Gonzales and Suarez was not disclosed by the law firm or Suarez.

KSAT emailed Philip Fraissinet, a partner with Thompson Horton, who presented at the board meeting, asking why he did not share that information.

Fraissinet said he couldn’t share specific legal advice and directed KSAT to the district’s statement.

KSAT has also reached out to Suarez, who made the motion to hire the firm, and will update this story once we hear back.

Gonzales was indicted on 29 counts of endangering a child for his response to the shooting. Each charge against Gonzales carries up to two years in jail if convicted.

Former UCISD police Chief Pete Arredondo was also indicted on multiple counts of child endangerment. Arredondo has been described as the on-scene commander of the law enforcement response.

Both Gonzales and Arredondo have pleaded not guilty. They are the only two responding officers to have been charged in connection with the response.

The school board voted to release all records in July and end the lawsuit after a Texas appeals court ruled in favor of KSAT and the other news outlets.

Family members of the victims were among those who pushed for the records to be released.

While UCISD released thousands of records in batches last month, Walsh Gallegos admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

Uvalde County was also named in the lawsuit. County officials have released nearly seven hours of footage and 1,576 pages of emails, text messages and other documents in August.

What hasn’t been released

According to a letter from an attorney representing KSAT, UCISD “has not produced all emails, texts, and other correspondence” from district officials.

Far fewer communications have been produced for many of them, including Arredondo and Gonzales.

Missing items include:

Correspondence related to Arredondo’s severance and termination

Arredondo’s call log and phone records

Documents relating to the then-Principal Mandy Gutierrez’s termination

Records regarding classroom doors and locks

UCISD police evidence logs and incident reports

Student records regarding the gunman

There are approximately 1 million additional pages of documents that the district is planning to release, the letter states. Attorneys have requested that the documents be handed over at one time.

UCISD full statement regarding review of Thompson and Horton partnership

The Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees and administration are currently in the process of approving and reviewing a potential partnership with the law firm Thompson and Horton. The Board of Trustees is aware that Thompson and Horton represent two individuals in civil cases related to the tragic events of May 24, 2022. We are thoroughly reviewing this situation to determine if any conflict of interest exists that may impact our district’s values and commitments.

Our commitment to transparency with our stakeholders is unwavering. We want to assure you that any decisions made regarding this partnership will prioritize the best interests of our students, staff, and community. We are dedicated to keeping you informed throughout this review process and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Our primary focus remains on enhancing our district’s teaching and learning experiences. We strive to equip our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed by fostering an open, honest, and supportive environment.

We greatly appreciate the support and trust of our school community as we navigate these complex matters. Your partnership is invaluable to us as we strive to create a brighter future for all students at Uvalde CISD.

Warm regards,

Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees and Administration

Read also: