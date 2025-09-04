Uvalde CISD releases text messages from aftermath of Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – More than 50 pages of text messages were released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Wednesday, showing the conversations from the aftermath of the Robb Elementary school shooting.

The messages were released on the last day before the district-imposed deadline for all records to be made public, following a three-year battle for transparency between the district and media outlets, including KSAT 12.

It is unclear who sent or received many of the messages part of Wednesday’s release.

In one text message sent to the district’s then-police chief, Pete Arredondo, someone said they are “eternally grateful for him and all the people that got my babies out safe.”

Arredondo would later be indicted on multiple counts of child endangerment after he allegedly made the decision not to breach the classroom where the gunman was located.

Multiple other messages appear to be sent from Robb Elementary staff members asking for support and when they could collect their belongings from the campus.

“I feel like we as Robb have been slapped in the face,” one message read. “My world was destroyed that day, and I knew that was the day I would die. I gave my entire self to this district and some of us literally gave our lives. I’m so tired of being strong.”

“I’m sorry this is a lot, but I feel like we don’t matter at all to this district,” the message continued. “I’m ready for some sunshine because I’m so so tired of this storm.”

Another message claimed that the shooter was “their student,” and said that were still seeking counseling more than two weeks after the shooting.

“I’m still seeking counseling since everything I’ve experienced from, the smelling of gun powder, to the gun shots, the kids screaming, to the shooter being my student,” the message read. “I’ve been taking anxiety medicine to help me sleep if you call it sleep. I’ve been attending all of the funerals.”

Records released nearly a month after original deadline

Wednesday was the deadline for the school district’s lawyers to release all records related to the shooting.

KSAT has reviewed tens of thousands of pages of records made available in batches, including the gunman’s school discipline record and communications between district and county employees, with one email detailing two threats made over the phone the day before the shooting.

The full batch of records was supposed to be made available on Aug. 11, after a court ruled in favor of KSAT and other multiple outlets for the release of school and county records.

Not all records were fully released, however, and the law firm took full responsibility for the error.

“There’s no excuse for that, sir,” said school board Trustee Jesse Rizo. “You can call it a mistake, an error — it’s a costly error.”

The school board is set to meet with the district’s lawyers in closed session again next Monday regarding the shooting, but it is unclear what will be discussed.

