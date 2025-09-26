Judge denies request to delay trial of former SAPD officer accused of shooting teen in 2022

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge denied a motion to delay the trial of a former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting a teenager in 2022.

James Brennand is accused of shooting Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot on the North Side.

“Come hell or high water, you’re going to be here in this court at 9 o’clock in the morning to pick that jury,” 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez told Brennand’s attorney during a Friday hearing.

Attorney Jason Goss made the request, saying other attorneys involved with Brennand’s defense will be tied up with a different trial less than two weeks before its proposed start date.

Perez denied the motion and said that Brennand’s tentative trial date is set for Oct. 17, when a jury selection will begin. Three days later, on Oct. 20, opening arguments are expected to begin.

Friday was not the first time a trial date had been designated for the former SAPD officer.

During a March 6 court hearing, Brennand learned his case was supposed to go to trial on April 14. However, a March 26 hearing was called off due to evidence issues, sources at the time told KSAT.

The called-off hearing threw his April 14 trial date up in the air.

Brennand, who was fired from the department after the shooting, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

If found guilty, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

