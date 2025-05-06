Skip to main content
🎉 Photos: 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Crowds filled the streets for the nation’s largest illuminated night parade

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Fiesta Flambeau 2025 (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ended Fiesta 2025 with a bang during the annual Fiesta Flambeau Parade!

The parade, which had entries from all across the U.S., drew thousands to downtown San Antonio last week.

Watch the full parade in English in the video player above and watch the Spanish broadcast in the video player below.

Scroll to see photos from the illuminated night parade and share your photos with us via KSAT Connect and we could use them on-air and online!

Fiesta Flambeau 2025 photo recap (KSAT 2025)
More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

