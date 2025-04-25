Pickup Lines: Latina entrepreneur and content creator Stephanie Guerra

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Latina entrepreneur, content creator and communications consultant Stephanie Guerra.

Guerra was influenced at an early age by her parents and attended three different local high schools as a teenager.

At age 20, Stephanie unexpectedly became a first-time mother. That did not stop her from working several jobs before she ultimately launched her own media empire in 2010.

Today, she collaborates with big brands, including H-E-B and KSAT 12, and is winding down an exhausting and exhilarating role with the team that put on the 2025 Men’s Final Four in San Antonio.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

