Pickup Lines: San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones

The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones.

She was born in Virginia but grew up in San Antonio. At age 15, she came out to her mother and then pursued a military career in the U.S. Air Force.

Gina explains why her late father was never in her life and recounts an emotional attempt to reconnect with him as an adult.

She also reflects on how past setbacks have shaped her as a public servant and political candidate.

