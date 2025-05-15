Skip to main content
Pickup Lines: San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visits with Gina Ortiz Jones, who talks candidly about her childhood, military career, being part of the LGBTQ+ community and growing up without her father

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Pickup Lines, San Antonio, Gina Ortiz Jones, Rolando Pablos, Vote 2025

SAN ANTONIOFind more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones.

She was born in Virginia but grew up in San Antonio. At age 15, she came out to her mother and then pursued a military career in the U.S. Air Force.

Gina explains why her late father was never in her life and recounts an emotional attempt to reconnect with him as an adult.

She also reflects on how past setbacks have shaped her as a public servant and political candidate.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Gina Ortiz Jones in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

