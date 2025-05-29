Pickup Lines: Tejano star Stefani Montiel

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio Tejano music star Stefani Montiel.

Born in New Mexico, Montiel began singing at the age of 3 and recorded her first single at 5. She moved to San Antonio right after high school and struck up a friendship with the late Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla.

Montiel continues to perform and release new music 30 years later.

Her latest album, “SEGUIRÉ,” releases on Friday, May 30, in time for her ongoing “Big Energy Summer 2025″ tour.

She regularly performs with her husband, sister and daughter on stage.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Stefani Montiel in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.