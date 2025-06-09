Pickup Lines: San Antonio Zoo exec Traci Lewand on family, career and her mental health journey

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio Zoo Chief Experience Officer Traci Lewand.

Lewand was born in El Paso and moved to San Antonio at a young age. Her first job in high school was at SeaWorld, which marked the beginning of a long career in the hospitality industry.

Lewand is also a mother to three children, including one with special needs. Mason, 13, is her “cupcake with sprinkles” and is the inspiration behind her years of work with the local nonprofit Changing SA.

Lewand has also been very public about her mental health, battles with depression and the “elephant tribe” that has helped her through some very dark times.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Traci Lewand in the video player above.

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.