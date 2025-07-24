Pickup Lines: Media executive & producer Ceslie Armstrong on health scares, celebrity fashion and her media empire

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Ceslie Armstrong, CEO of CESLIE Studios and Women in Film & Television Texas (WIFT).

From birth, Armstrong had to overcome multiple health scares, including a cancer diagnosis, before she could ultimately pursue her passions.

“I did grow up, in a lot of time, in hospitals. People I went to school with probably just thought, ‘Wow, she never comes to school.’ You didn’t really talk about it. She’s skipping school again. She’s going to school again. But really, I was at the Medical Center,” Armstrong said.

Now, Armstrong is the CEO of CESLIE Studios and WIFT, a network of organizations supporting women in the film and television industry. She also produces the annual Celestial Awards, which will return in early 2026.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Ceslie Armstrong in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.