Pickup Lines: Brooks President & CEO Leo Gomez reflects on family and the life skills he learned in a grocery store

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Leo Gomez, the president and CEO of Brooks.

Gomez grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and was 6 years old when his parents divorced.

His mother worked multiple jobs to help make ends meet.

“She cleaned houses, cleaned parking lots, you know, did whatever she could to make sure that her three kiddos had what they needed. I’m sure she did things for us that none of us will ever know. But you know the love of a mom is pretty incredible,” said Gomez, reflecting on his late mother.

While attending college at the University of Texas at Austin, he had a chance encounter with Dr. Ricardo Romo, who later became the president of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Romo eventually recruited Gomez to San Antonio, where he became a vice president with the San Antonio Spurs during their championship dynasty in the early 2000s, before ultimately landing the top spot at Brooks.

