Pickup Lines: Emmy-winning anchor looks back on his 30 years at KSAT and the reason he came to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features beloved Emmy-winning news anchor Steve Spriester, who is wrapping up a 30-year career at KSAT this week.

Spriester was born and raised in Iowa and attended college in Nebraska, where he also began his broadcasting career in radio.

“The sports broadcaster there was doing play-by-play at one of our games, and I told him I was interested ... he said, ‘Come by the station,’” Spriester said. “So I went by the station and he had me do a demo tape and things like that. And he said to me, he said, ‘You could do radio,’ he said, ‘But TV is what you want to be doing. That’s where the money is.’ That’s what he said. He said, ‘That’s where money is,’” recalled Spriester before he ultimately made the move to TV news.

“It was one of those one-man band things, and I could shoot usable video and put together a story. So they put me on the air. Yeah. And that was really the first time where I was like, OK, I can first off do this right. Second of all, I love it. And so that was really the point where I was like, OK, this is what I wanna do for the rest of my life. And when you see your first story on the air, that’s when it hits you that, this is something I love doing.”

Thirty years later, Spriester is reflecting on an award-winning career with KSAT, covering many memorable stories and events, including Spurs championships and the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.

