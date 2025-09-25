Pickup Lines: Bexar County commissioner opens up about farm life, football, the future and military service

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody.

The Kansas native grew up on a farm just east of Wichita. He was valedictorian of his senior class and ran a cow/calf business while in high school.

Moody enjoyed a college football career while continuing his family’s tradition of military service at the Naval Academy.

“I think to go there for the right reasons, you go there (for) the opportunity to serve, the opportunity to have a great education, and then the football was just icing on the cake,” Moody said. “I reached out to the coaching staff and everything else and told them I wanted to come there and be able to play. There’s a lot of walk-ons at the service academies but ultimately worked out for me.”

Moody went on to become an F-18 pilot and served two tours of duty overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I think probably the most challenging deployment was my last deployment when I went with 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines to march Afghanistan. My oldest, Paige, was six months old at the time. So, I had to leave to go to Afghanistan for seven months, miss her first Christmas, first birthday. It was tough. It was tough on my wife; it was on our whole family,” he said.

Moody’s current term at the commissioner’s court runs through 2028.

He isn’t ruling out a possible run for a higher office in the future.

“We’ve been exploring some of the open congressional seats that are out there with the redistricting that took place here recently in Texas, both Texas 35 and then with Congressman Chip Roy deciding to run for Attorney General, you know, some unique opportunities. I’ve said, ultimately, is this the right race in the right time for me and my family? And you know we’re trying to figure out and answer that question,” he said.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Grant Moody in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.