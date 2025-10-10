Pickup Lines: KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey opens up about motherhood and a personal struggle

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey, who has worked at KSAT since 2017.

She is a Clark High School graduate and struggled for years with hearing loss until KSAT stepped in to help her get fitted for a hearing aid.

Spivey was born without one of the bones that beat on her ear to make her eardrum work.

As a result, she struggled with frequent ear infections as a child.

“I’ve always been loud, but it turned out I was loud because I had a hard time regulating,” Spivey said.

Despite that, she developed a love for music, theatre and weather at a young age. She is a talented musician and even sings in Spanish.

In this episode, she also opens up about an ongoing struggle she deals with, despite being on live television five days a week.

“I feel like people don’t know this about me, but I do get anxiety and stage fright, and it can make being in this business difficult at times, but I’ve been learning to be able to talk about it because it’s more common, I think, than people realize,” she said. “I think it can be common because you feel the pressure, so I’ve been able to work on that and every now and then it’ll come back up again, and I just take a few moments take a deep breath. I’m a praying person. I pray, and I come back to center, and I’m learning how to deal with it.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Sarah in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.