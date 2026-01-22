Pickup Lines: Myra Arthur opens up about her roots, career journey and a life-altering medical scare

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features KSAT news anchor Myra Arthur, who came to San Antonio in high school and eventually pursued a career in journalism.

Arthur was born in Kentucky and spent much of her childhood around her grandparents’ farm — a place she once thought would define her future.

“My grandparents lived on a farm and that’s the only place I ever wanted to be,” Arthur said.

Television news wasn’t part of the plan. In fact, Arthur said she never imagined herself becoming a news anchor.

“If you would have told me, ‘You’ll be a news anchor one day,’ I would have said, ‘No,’” she said.

Arthur’s family later moved to San Antonio, where she attended Reagan High School and emerged as a standout student athlete in tennis. She eventually headed to Southern Methodist University, where a love of writing led her — almost accidentally — into journalism.

As a child, Arthur found inspiration in watching Connie Chung, even pretending to be a reporter at home.

“I used to pretend to be her on home video,” Arthur recalled. “I wasn’t the kid who wanted the starring role — I wanted to organize everything.”

Myra’s first television job came in Corpus Christi, where she anchored a morning newscast and learned the fundamentals of the industry. A stint in Waco ultimately prepared her for the opportunity that brought her back to San Antonio and to KSAT in 2012.

Six years later, in late 2018, Arthur experienced a sudden and very public medical emergency: Bell’s palsy. The condition temporarily paralyzed one side of her face and forced her off the air for nearly a month.

“I didn’t know if I would recover. I didn’t know if I could be on the air ever again,” Arthur said.

Arthur also opened up about work-life balance, motherhood and the small joys that help keep her grounded — including her love of baking.

“I love to bake,” she said. “I love it far more than cooking an actual meal. I don’t know, I just, anytime you bake something and have someone eat it, they’re happy.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Myra Arthur in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.