Developer gets demolition permit for former bookstore building on Broadway

The building at 3127 Broadway is set for demolition, city records show.

SAN ANTONIO – More change is slated for the lower Broadway corridor.

The city of San Antonio has issued a demolition permit to local developer Harper/Huddleston Inc., paving the way for the razing of the nearly 100-year-old structure at 3127 Broadway, municipal records show. The request was first submitted to the city on Dec. 31, 2025, and was reviewed by the Office of Historic Preservation (OHP). The preservation-minded office gave its approval in February.

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The building falls within a River Improvement Overlay district, requiring the extra layer of review, though OHP’s approval meant the move would not need the added sign-off from the Historic and Design Review Commission.

Harper/Huddleston Inc. did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

As the Business Journal reported in 2023, the property changed hands from longtime owner Bob Kellel, who ran the Antiquarian Book Mart out of the building and owned the adjoining one that housed a Half Price Books location. Subsequently, in March 2024, the firm acquired the WD Deli building next door.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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