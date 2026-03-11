City awards $3.7M contract for downtown, East Side connection study Here’s the latest on a key part of Project Marvel View of the Alamodome and Tower of Americas in 2023.
Courtesy: Gabe Hernandez | SABJ (Copyright 2026 by SABJ - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The city advanced a key pillar of Project Marvel last week.
San Antonio City Council unanimously voted March 5 to award a $3.7 million contract to Dallas-based infrastructure consultant Aecom Technical Services Inc. to study ways to bridge the
barrier between downtown and the East Side.
The firm will spend nine months exploring proposals to reduce or eliminate the I-37 highway that cuts through the two areas.
Public engagement will start in April. In a memo from city staff, the focus will be on improving the interaction of vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians.
Creating that connection point is a priority for the billion-dollar sports and entertainment district the city is hoping to create.
Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website . Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. Read also:
