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Local News

La La Land targets second location in Lincoln Heights shopping center

Amber Serio, San Antonio Business Journal

La La Land Kind Cafe on South Congress Avenue in Austin. The company is adding to its San Antonio footprint. (La La Land Kind Cafe/San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIO – A popular cafe chain plans to open its second San Antonio location.

Dallas-based La La Land Kind Cafe is coming to the Shops at Lincoln Heights, according to project details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

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Construction on the estimated $280,000 project at 999 East Basse Road, Suite 120, is slated to start in May and finish by August. TDLR indicates that the renovations include a tenant finish of an existing space.

The Business Journal reached out to La La Land Kind Cafe for comment but did not receive a response before publishing.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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