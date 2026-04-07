La La Land targets second location in Lincoln Heights shopping center

La La Land Kind Cafe on South Congress Avenue in Austin. The company is adding to its San Antonio footprint.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular cafe chain plans to open its second San Antonio location.

Dallas-based La La Land Kind Cafe is coming to the Shops at Lincoln Heights, according to project details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Recommended Videos

Construction on the estimated $280,000 project at 999 East Basse Road, Suite 120, is slated to start in May and finish by August. TDLR indicates that the renovations include a tenant finish of an existing space.

The Business Journal reached out to La La Land Kind Cafe for comment but did not receive a response before publishing.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT: