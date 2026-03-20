Weston Urban proposes 27-story apartment tower, 160-key hotel as part of ballpark plan
Here’s the latest on the plans for the ballpark.
San Antonio Business Journal: James McCandless
SAN ANTONIO – The first phase of development around the planned San Antonio Missions downtown ballpark is taking shape.
Downtown developer Weston Urban has submitted plans to the city outlining two apartment towers at 27 and 14 stories, and an eight-story hotel as part of phase one of its plan to build a baseball stadium on the northwest side of downtown. There are 681 units between the two multifamily projects, while the hotel would offer “approximately 160 rooms,” according to documents submitted to the city’s Office of Historic Preservation.
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The 27-story tower would sit at 309 W. Travis St. next to San Pedro Creek. The 14-story structure dubbed The Yard Residences would rise at 327 W. Martin St. The Yard Hotel is planned for the northwest corner of West Martin Street and South Flores Street.
Details on the coming ballpark itself were also given, with the documents describing it as a “series of structures” along South Flores, Camaron and Kingsbury Streets as opposed to “a singular mass.”