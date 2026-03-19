Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty Multiple factors could extend the uncertainty San Antonio’s visitor sector now faces, industry experts warn. San Antonio's downtown hotel market could use a bounce in business. (W. Scott Bailey/San Antonio Business Journal) SAN ANTONIO – Amid efforts to draw more locals to downtown, one of the city’s more critical industries is facing economic uncertainties that have impacted visitation, leaving more center-city hotel rooms empty. San Antonio’s downtown hotel sector saw declines in several key metrics in the fourth quarter of 2025, including revenue per available room (REVPAR), which was down nearly 9% from the same quarter the previous year, to just over $118, according to data obtained from industry consultant Source Strategies.
The volume of room nights sold in Q4 2025 dropped by nearly 6% from the same quarter in 2024 to 737,000 and was down almost 9% compared to the final three months in 2019 — prior to the pandemic.
Despite the red flags,
developers continue to build or pursue new projects that could compound the challenge existing investors and operators now face. Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website. Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT:
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