13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the West Side last year.

The teen appeared in juvenile court Tuesday for his initial detention hearing. He was 12 years old when the shooting happened in June 2025.

The case involves the death of Marcus Rene Nolf Estrada, 20, who was shot and killed on Otter Drive near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 90.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a probation officer told the court that officials had not been able to notify a family member or guardian about the teen’s arrest and hearing.

The teen sat quietly as Judge William Cruz Shaw addressed him. He became emotional after the judge ordered him to remain in detention until his next hearing later this month.

San Antonio police confirmed that the 13-year-old is the only person arrested in connection with the case.

Police did not provide additional details about the investigation, only saying it was still active.

What happened in 2025?

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. June 9, 2025, in the 300 block of Otter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found Nolf Estrada in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a home, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Nolf Estrada was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Nolf Estrada and determined he died from gunshot wounds in a homicide.

At the time, police said three suspects fled the scene on foot. SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter and K9 units were used in the search, but the suspects were not found.

It was not immediately clear who shot Nolf Estrada or what led to the vehicle crashing into the home.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Because the case involves a juvenile, many details and court records are not publicly available.

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

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