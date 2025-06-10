Shooting victim dead after crashing car into far West Side home, SAPD says

One person is dead, and three suspects are on the run after a shooting and crash on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Otter Drive.

When they arrived, officers found the victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into the home, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Three alleged suspects had fled the scene on foot. SAPD’s Eagle helicopter and K9 units were deployed to search for the trio, but they were not found, police said.

The victim, yet to be identified as of Tuesday morning, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Their official cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It is not immediately clear who shot the victim or what prompted the car to crash into the home.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

