Construction crane falls over on I-35 access road, causing brief traffic delay, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A construction utility crane collapsed along Interstate 35 Tuesday morning and brought down several power lines, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. along the I-35 access between Space Center Drive and Goldfield Drive.

It is unclear what caused the crane to collapse, but the operator was stuck inside while CPS Energy crews worked to stabilize the downed lines.

The operator was extracted and taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

Traffic slowed in the morning near the scene, but has since cleared.

A CPS Energy outage map indicated a small outage near the scene, affecting fewer than five customers.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and CPS Energy crews responded to the scene.

