San Antonio family escapes massive apartment fire that destroyed all their belongings

SAN ANTONIO – A family of five was sent sprinting from their apartment on Sunday as their building was ravaged with fire.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Iron Horse apartment complex on Northeast Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

One hundred firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other buildings, fighting strong winds in the process.

No one was hurt, but 22 people were displaced, including Priscilla Mora and her family.

“I just saw like the fire just like swirling and turning, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so close,’ and then I turned back around and there was a man that had a little child, and he was barely hanging on coming down the stairs,” Mora said in tears.

Mora escaped with her husband, daughter and two granddaughters, ages 9 and 13.

Mora has a physical disability and uses a walker.

“They grabbed me by both arms and said, ‘Come on, let’s go,’” Mora said.

Her family had just moved into their apartment last Monday, setting up brand new furniture and belongings.

“It actually felt like home, and we were finally somewhere that felt really good. It’s been a long journey for us,” Mora said.

The devastating fire is another bump in their journey.

While running from the fire they had to leave everything behind, except for what they were wearing.

“I’m still in my house shoes,” Mora said, pointing at her feet.

Fortunately, the Red Cross has stepped in.

“There’s no words to express our thanks because, I mean, they helped us with breakfast and a place to sleep and everybody’s safe,” Mora said.

She said the apartment complex staff has been extremely kind but has not been able to find them an available unit in the complex. They’ll have to stay at the Red Cross while they look for a new home.

As fire investigators continue looking into what caused the massive fire, Mora is trying to smile and see the big picture.

“This has given me bad memories,” she said. “The memories aren’t going to go away, but at the same time I’m thankful for my family and for my granddaughters. Hug your families. Life is short.”

The Red Cross is also helping another family that escaped. There are seven people in that family using the resources available.

