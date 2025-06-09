2-alarm fire burns roof off Northeast Side apartment building, SAFD says

San Antonio firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side, according to SAFD public information officer Joe Arrington.

Crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410. There, they found heavy flames coming from the roof and third floor of the building.

Arrington said crews had to go defensive early and raised the fire to two alarms as a precaution. About 100 firefighters were on scene during the fire’s peak, he said.

The fire was under control in about 35 minutes.

Despite the roof being burned off and heavy damage to the third floor of the building, no injuries have been reported, Arrington said.

It is not clear how many units were affected by the fire.

SAFD was working with the apartment’s management to see how many units were affected. Officials with the Red Cross would be working to help those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

