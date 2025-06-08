WATCH at 11 a.m.: Community protests ICE deportations in downtown San Antonio

Community reacts to recent ICE arrests in San Antonio as immigration debate grows

SAN ANTONIO – A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations will take place in downtown San Antonio on Sunday.

The event, called “No To Mass Deportations - ICE Out Of San Antonio,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday at San Antonio City Hall, 100 Military Plaza.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

For more than a week, ICE officers have been detaining immigrants after they leave their scheduled court hearings, including a mother and child immediately after an immigration hearing.

ICE agents in San Antonio also recently detained construction workers on a university campus.

