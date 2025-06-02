WATCH LIVE: Legal, community advocates hold press conference outside immigration court in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Legal and community advocates are expected to hold a press conference outside the immigration court on Monday to address recent ICE arrests.

The press conference is scheduled for noon outside the San Antonio Immigration Court at 800 Dolorosa Street.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article beginning at noon. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

For more than a week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been detaining immigrants after they leave their scheduled court hearings.

It’s a scene that’s played out in several cities across the country.

Arrests are rare in or immediately near immigration courts, which are run by the Justice Department. When they have occurred, it was usually because the individual was charged with a criminal offense or their asylum claim had been denied.

ICE confirmed to KSAT 12 that agents do have the authority to arrest immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission — even outside of court hearings.

