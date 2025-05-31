ICE makes arrests on UTSA campus; university says no students, faculty or staff were impacted

The University of Texas at San Antonio campus on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued its arrests of people the agency believes are in the country illegally in San Antonio.

ICE agents made an unknown number of arrests on Friday afternoon at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, a university spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

According to the spokesperson, no UTSA students, faculty or staff members were among Friday’s on-campus ICE arrests.

The UTSA official said the agents arrested “individuals who were working for a subcontractor on a Main Campus construction project.”

Per university policy, the university official said UTSA’s police department secured the area around the construction project to ensure “campus safety.” However, UTSA police officers did not take anyone into custody.

The school directed KSAT to ICE for any additional information on the arrests.

KSAT also reached out to ICE on Friday, but the agency has yet to respond to the station’s request.

