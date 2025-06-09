1 dead, 1 detained after West Side head-on crash, SAPD says

A person is dead, one is seriously injured and another is detained after a head-on crash at 2 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Historic Old Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A head-on crash on the West Side has left one person dead, another seriously injured and one person detained, according to San Antoni police.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Historic Old Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

A man driving a pickup truck crashed head-on into another truck. Two people, a man and a woman, were inside the truck that was hit. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, SAPD said.

The driver of the other truck was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He also faces intoxication homicide charges, police said.

Read more: