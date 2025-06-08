Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 killed after fight turned shooting outside North Side bar, police say

Shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Two people were killed after a fight turned into a shooting outside a North Side bar, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed after a fight turned into a shooting outside a North Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Sunday outside LUNA Live Music Bar, located at 6740 San Pedro Ave.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man in his 40s or 50s. Police said another male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said a fight occurred in the bar’s parking lot between a group of females, and the two deceased ended up shooting each other.

The relationship between the two deceased is unclear, police said. They have not yet been identified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS