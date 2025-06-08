2 killed after fight turned shooting outside North Side bar, police say

Two people were killed after a fight turned into a shooting outside a North Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Sunday outside LUNA Live Music Bar, located at 6740 San Pedro Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man in his 40s or 50s. Police said another male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said a fight occurred in the bar’s parking lot between a group of females, and the two deceased ended up shooting each other.

The relationship between the two deceased is unclear, police said. They have not yet been identified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

