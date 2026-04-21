Lockhart State Park expands 188 acres with acquisition of neighboring properties

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – Lockhart State Park has expanded by an additional 188 acres following the acquisition of two neighboring properties, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) news release.

In partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Texas, Lockhart State Park acquired two family-owned properties adjacent to the park’s existing 265 acres, the release said.

Recommended Videos

The newly obtained land will be used for expansion purposes, which includes potential recreational opportunities for camping, hiking and biking, TPWD stated.

Just above the northeast boundary of Lockhart State Park lies a “valuable wildlife habitat,” formerly home to family-owned ranch of about 40 acres.

Clear Fork of Plum Creek (Sonja Sommerfeld / TPWD)

South of Lockhart State Park was another former family-owned ranch of around 148 acres. The area “contains a portion of the Clear Fork of Plum Creek and native blackland prairie – a rare plant community found only in Texas,” the release said.

“The two new tracts increase the size of the park and add native prairie, woods, and hilltop views,” said David Bezanson, the land protection strategy director for Nature Conservancy in Texas. “We are excited about adding acreage to a special state park in the rapidly urbanizing Austin area.”

Before new trail systems are developed and park benches are installed, the TPWD said it will release natural and cultural resource surveys to assist park planners with management and future visitor interpretive exhibits.

The release encouraged park visitors to express public opinions about new developments and look out for community meetings.

Part of the 188-acre acquisition to Lockhart State Park. (Sonja Sommerfeld / TPWD)

Lockhart State Park was purchased by the State of Texas in 1934, and the Civilian Conservation Corps developed the former privately-owned land as a local country club until 1948.

In 1949, the site began to run as an official Texas State Park and now offers more than 450 acres of camping, swimming, fishing and picnicking. The park still features a nine-hole golf course as well.

Read more outdoor stories from KSAT: