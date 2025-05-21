Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested, charged with arson in connection with fatal East Side house fire, SAFD says

Todd Benjamin Stewart, 47, charged with arson causing bodily injury/death

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal house fire on the East Side, according to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson.

The fire occurred Tuesday around 5:15 a.m.

Aside from being a woman in her 70s, the victim has not been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Wednesday morning.

A person had been detained at the scene for questioning, SAFD said on Tuesday.

Bexar County Court Records indicated a man, Todd Benjamin Stewart, 47, had been charged with arson causing bodily injury/death.

In an email to KSAT on Wednesday, the SAFD spokesperson confirmed the cause of the fire to be arson, and that Stewart was arrested and charged.

A preliminary report of the incident is still pending.

Stewart’s bond was set to $150,000 on Tuesday, according to Bexar County court records.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

