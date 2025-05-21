Man arrested, charged with arson in connection with fatal East Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal house fire on the East Side, according to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson.

The fire occurred Tuesday around 5:15 a.m.

Aside from being a woman in her 70s, the victim has not been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Wednesday morning.

A person had been detained at the scene for questioning, SAFD said on Tuesday.

Bexar County Court Records indicated a man, Todd Benjamin Stewart, 47, had been charged with arson causing bodily injury/death.

In an email to KSAT on Wednesday, the SAFD spokesperson confirmed the cause of the fire to be arson, and that Stewart was arrested and charged.

A preliminary report of the incident is still pending.

Stewart’s bond was set to $150,000 on Tuesday, according to Bexar County court records.